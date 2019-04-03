Last Jones Day 'Doe' Bows Out Of Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 10:51 AM EDT) -- The last pseudonymous plaintiff in a proposed class action accusing Jones Day of underpaying its female lawyers has dropped off the case, just days after a Washington, D.C., federal judge said she could no longer press her claims without revealing her name. The last pseudonymous plaintiff in a proposed gender bias class action lawsuit against Jones Day chose to drop her claims against the firm, rather than disclose her identity. (Getty) A second amended complaint, filed Tuesday, cuts the allegations of the woman known as “Jane Doe 4,” whose motion to proceed under a pseudonym U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss denied...

