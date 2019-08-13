Warburg Pincus Pours $200M Into Digital Services Co.

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT) -- A Warburg Pincus affiliate has invested about $200 million in technology products and services company Indecomm Digital Services, according to a Tuesday statement. The investment will help Indecomm Digital grow its presence as an engineering and digital services company for tech companies and software businesses, the statement said. The Arizona-based tech company targets customers in a variety of specialties including financial technology, health technology, digital payments and travel, according to its website. “The investment from Warburg Pincus will allow us to expand our presence, strengthen our R&D capabilities and scale our business as we continue to deliver industry-leading growth to the...

