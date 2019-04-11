Ex-Skadden Atty's Trial Delayed By Jury Selection Restart

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 1:01 PM EDT) -- The D.C. federal judge overseeing the trial of ex-Skadden partner Greg Craig called Tuesday for a restart on jury selection after the government raised concerns over her decision the previous day to clear the courtroom for that process, delaying the start of the proceeding at least two days. A federal judge delayed the trial of Greg Craig to restart the jury selection process on Tuesday. (AP) U.S. District Judge Amy Berman halted what was expected to be a final selection of jurors Tuesday, after the government late Monday informed the court of a concern that onetime White House counsel Craig could...

