Covington Reps Biopharma Co. Landos’ $60M Funding Round

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Landos Biopharma said Tuesday that investors had handed over $60 million in its latest funding round, led by Covington & Burling LLP, as the autoimmune disease treatment developer aims to advance clinical trials for a leading drug candidate. Blacksburg, Virginia-based Landos said RTW Investments and Perceptive Advisors LLC co-led the series-B funding round, while new investors Osage University Partners and PBM Capital also participated. Landos markets itself as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for autoimmune diseases. The company’s leading drug candidate, known as BT-11, is in the midst of clinical trials and has shown promising results for the treatment...

