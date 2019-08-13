UK Probes Kohlberg’s Purchases Of Packaging Suppliers

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The U.K.’s competition watchdog on Tuesday said it was probing Kolberg’s acquisitions of a pair of packaging suppliers the New York-based private equity firm said it planned to merge. The Competition and Markets Authority disclosed on its website that it is investigating Kohlberg & Co.’s acquisition of medical device and pharmaceutical industries-focused packaging provider Nelipak Corp., as well as the firm’s takeover of Bemis Healthcare Packaging Europe from the flexible packaging unit of Amcor Ltd. Both deals closed this summer. A representative for the CMA declined to elaborate on the nature of the investigations on Tuesday. According to the CMA’s website,...

