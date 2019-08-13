ABA Urges Courts, Attys To Think Carefully About AI Ethics

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association's policymaking body has passed a resolution encouraging courts and lawyers to address ethical considerations involved in the use of artificial intelligence by attorneys, saying that as AI becomes increasingly standard, it is important for the legal profession to use it ethically. The resolution, which passed the House of Delegates on Monday during the ABA's annual meeting, asked the industry to specifically consider issues such as the transparency of AI decisions, the potential for bias and discrimination by AI, and the oversight of companies that sell AI programs. "We clearly are on the cusp of an AI revolution,"...

