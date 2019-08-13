Will New Hampshire's Anti-Wayfair Law Stand?

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 12:26 PM EDT) -- Most states impose sales or use tax on tangible personal property sold or consumed in the state. However, five states — Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon — do not impose such a tax. In its landmark South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc.[1] decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that out-of-state sellers can be required to collect and remit tax on sales into another state in which the seller had no physical presence. The response from New Hampshire was swift and to the point. Gov. Chris Sununu immediately tweeted that the court's ruling was "outrageous" and that "if they think we...

