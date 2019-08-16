RSA Refutes Cargo Check In $19M Sugar Insurance Dispute

Law360, London (August 16, 2019, 6:11 PM BST) -- Royal Sun & Alliance Insurance PLC has disputed an inspection carried out on two shipments of sugar on which an ED&F Man unit claims to have suffered $19.1 million in losses, alleging in new court documents that the surveyors misinterpreted the extent of damage. RSA Insurance has argued in an amended defense to ED&F Man Sugar Ltd.’s suit that an examination that uncovered a "considerable number" of wet bags of sugar failed to take into account the two different grades of sugar contained in the shipments and their varying reactions to moisture. ED&F Man Sugar, a unit of global broker ED&F...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS