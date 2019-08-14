Ship Owner Says $41M Vessel Seized After Docs Forgery

Law360, London (August 14, 2019, 3:13 PM BST) -- The owners of a Libyan cargo ship seized by Bulgarian authorities told a London court that their insurer should be forced to pay $41.5 million after the vessel was fraudulently detained and taken away. Libyan Navigator Ltd. and the General National Maritime Transport Co. filed an amended claim with the High Court in London on Aug. 9 for compensation from the Libya Insurance Co. after the tanker Badr was stopped while offloading crude oil in Bulgaria in November 2017. The ship was seized while docked in port by maritime authorities in Bourgas on the Black Sea coast based on a purported...

