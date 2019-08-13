Sens. Float Permanent Alcohol Tax Cut, Other Extenders Plans

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday released recommendations for a long-term resolution on a package of temporary tax provisions known as tax extenders, including making permanent a tax cut for alcohol products. Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, right, urged the House last month to work with him and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., left, to pass an extenders bill. (AP) The proposal to make permanent the excise tax cut for alcohol products enacted in the 2017 federal tax law was included in a report penned by four senators on the Finance Committee, on individual, excise and other temporary tax provisions....

