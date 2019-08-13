New ABA President Takes On Access To Justice, Diversity

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Judy Perry Martinez, of counsel at Simon Peragine Smith & Redfearn LLP, kicked off her one-year term as president of the American Bar Association this week by underscoring the organization's commitment to promoting access to justice as well as diversity and inclusion in the legal industry. The yearly leadership change officially came Tuesday on the last day of the ABA Annual Meeting in San Francisco. Martinez, a New Orleans lawyer who replaced Bob Carlson, highlighted the ABA's ongoing dedication to help migrants seeking refuge in the U.S. "Our sense of decency owed to fellow human beings and our American values compel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS