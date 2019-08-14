Pharma Co. Mallinckrodt Gets Firing Suit Kicked To Arbitration

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A former worker for pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt who said he was retaliated against for refusing to sell a drug off-label can't pursue his claims in court, a Missouri federal judge has ruled, rejecting the ex-employee's assertion that an arbitration agreement is invalid because it was buried in a lengthy employee handbook. U.S. District Judge Charles A. Shaw in his order Tuesday granted the request from Mallinckrodt Enterprises LLC to arbitrate former regional sales manager Jeffrey Coleman's suit alleging the company forced him out of his job by setting unrealistic sales goals that could only be met through unethical activity and depriving him...

