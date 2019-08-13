Winston Rips Ex-Partner's Opposition To High Court Bid

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP on Tuesday tore into arguments made by a former partner who is fighting the firm's bid for the U.S. Supreme Court to review a California appeals court ruling that an arbitration agreement illegally limits the lawyer's statutory rights. Winston & Strawn argued that intellectual property lawyer Constance Ramos, who sued the firm for gender discrimination, "barely defended" a California Supreme Court decision that is at the heart of the appeals court decision for which the firm is seeking the high court's review. The BigLaw firm implied that Ramos, in a filing opposing Winston & Strawn's bid for certiorari,...

