Drugmaker To Pay £8M To NHS To Settle Antitrust Probe

Law360, London (August 14, 2019, 5:20 PM BST) -- A pharmaceuticals company has agreed to pay £8 million ($9.6 million) to the National Health Service for conspiring to drive up drug prices, Britain’s antitrust watchdog said Wednesday — the first such settlement it has secured. The Competition and Markets Authority said that Aspen, a South African pharmaceuticals company, has agreed to pay £8 million to the health service, as well as a fine of up to £2.1 million, after it took part in a scheme with two other drug companies to restrict the U.K. market for fludrocortisone, a drug used to treat adrenal problems. The ploy ensured that Aspen was...

