UK Weighs Ban On Using Credit Cards For Gambling

Law360, London (August 15, 2019, 1:15 PM BST) -- A ban on the use of credit cards to pay for gambling online could be introduced as early as next year as a British regulator seeks to protect vulnerable consumers and problem gamblers. The Gambling Commission has announced a 12-week consultation on the proposals to limit or ban the use of credit cards by gamblers after taking advice from the independent Responsible Gambling Strategy Board, which said that using borrowed money puts gamblers at greater risk. The new rules would apply to all forms of remote gambling, including betting, gaming and lotteries, the commission said on Wednesday. “Our key objective in...

