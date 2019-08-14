Weil Guides Actis' $1.2B Energy Infrastructure Fund

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Actis said Wednesday it raised $1.2 billion through its latest energy infrastructure fund, guided by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, that will allow the emerging markets investment firm to target solar and other power generation systems. Actis Long Life Infrastructure Fund received $1.2 billion of commitments plus co-investment, bringing the fund's total investable capital to roughly $2 billion, Actis said. The fund saw contributions from institutional investors from North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. According to a company statement, Actis has invested more than $5 billion in 25 countries across through 34 investments that have generated electricity...

