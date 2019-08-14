NCA Wins Freeze Of £100M In Foreign Bribery Probe

Law360, London (August 14, 2019, 5:09 PM BST) -- A London court has frozen more than £100 million ($120.6 million) in suspected dirty funds that flowed into the U.K. as part of a foreign bribery probe in what British investigators said Wednesday was one of the biggest-ever crackdowns on money laundering. A court in London has approved freezing orders on bank accounts totalling more than £100 million ($120.6 million) as an investigation into bribery and corruption continues. (AP) Westminster Magistrates' Court approved account freezing orders on eight bank accounts on Aug. 12 amid an ongoing investigation into foreign bribes and corruption, the National Crime Agency said. The sum is the...

