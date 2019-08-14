Maker Of Defibrillator Vest To Face Trial In Suit Over Death

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A suit claiming that a defective defibrillator vest led to a woman's death will go to trial, after a Florida federal judge ruled that is up to a jury to determine whether the vest's failure to activate was the result of faulty wiring. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles wrote that Zoll Services Inc., which manufactures and markets the LifeVest at issue in the suit, must face the claims of Dennis Godelia and Sterling Youmas in court. Debra Godelia — wife of Dennis Godelia and mother of Youmas — was wearing the LifeVest after recovering from...

