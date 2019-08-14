Tenet Asks To Bar Suit From Center City Healthcare Hearing

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Tenet Healthcare Corp. wants a Delaware bankruptcy court to prevent Center City Healthcare from using a lawsuit it filed against Tenet last year to justify slashing payments Tenet claims it's owed during Center City's Chapter 11 restructuring, saying the suit's inclusion threatens to turn an upcoming hearing into a "mini trial." Tenet filed the motion in limine on Tuesday asking that Philadelphia hospital operator Center City Healthcare be barred from discussing the lawsuit in Delaware's Chancery Court at all during a planned Aug. 19 hearing, an unusual move for bankruptcy court proceedings. Tenet owned the two Philadelphia hospitals that ultimately dragged...

