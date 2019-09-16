Influential Women In Tax: Thompson & Knight's Emily Parker

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- From a U.S. Tax Court win that spurred Congress to amend a law, to becoming the first and only female to serve as acting chief counsel to the IRS, Thompson & Knight LLP's powerhouse Emily A. Parker has earned her spot among Law360 Tax Authority's Influential Women in Tax Law. Emily Parker Thompson & Knight Career Accomplishments • First female partner, practice group leader, managing partner, hiring partner and member of the management committee for Thompson & Knight. • Won a Tax Court case on guaranty fees that led to Congress amending the federal tax code. • First and only woman to serve as acting...

