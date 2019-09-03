Influential Women In Tax: Barclay Damon's Sharon Brown

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- From helping New York state structure millions of dollars in tax-exempt bonds for the construction of affordable housing units to mentoring young women as an adjunct professor, Barclay Damon LLP partner Sharon Brown has earned a spot as one of Law360 Tax Authority's Influential Women in Tax Law. Sharon Brown Barclay Damon Career Accomplishments • Served as tax counsel for loan financing regarding the development of a $12.9 million 50-unit senior apartment complex in Cicero, New York. • Provided tax counsel to Dormitory Authority of the State of New York regarding its $26.9 million InterAgency Council Pooled Loan Program Revenue Bonds....

