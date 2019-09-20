Influential Women In Tax: McDermott's Jane Wells May

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 1:21 PM EDT) -- For achievements such as getting an alternative minimum tax declared unconstitutional and helping young female lawyers acquire the experience they need to be successful, McDermott Will & Emery LLP partner Jane Wells May has earned a spot as one of Law360 Tax Authority's Influential Women in Tax Law. Jane Wells May McDermott Will & Emery Career Accomplishments • Secured complete concession before trial on a cost-of-performance apportionment income tax issue for a financial services company. • Obtained special legislation for a manufacturer to broaden a sales and use tax exemption for replacement parts and to include materials consumed in the manufacturing...

