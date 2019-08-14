IRS Automatically Waives 2018 Underwithholding Penalties

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 12:51 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday that it will automatically waive 2018 tax underwithholding penalties and issue tax refunds for those who are eligible for such a waiver but haven't yet claimed it on their tax returns. Lawmakers had called upon Treasury and the IRS to treat individuals who underwithheld leniently if they were affected by the TCJA. (AP) The agency will apply the waiver to over 400,000 taxpayers who paid at least 80% of their estimated taxes for 2018 through withholding but did not claim the relief by filing the required form, the IRS said. The U.S. Department of the Treasury...

