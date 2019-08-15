Zurich Exits £5.6M Construction Insurance Fight

Law360, London (August 15, 2019, 12:22 PM BST) -- Zurich Insurance has escaped from a £5.6 million ($6.8 million) lawsuit brought by apartment owners in London over defects in the building after a judge ruled that another insurer will take the Swiss underwriter's place. Zurich and the apartment owners agreed to replace the insurer with East West Insurance Company Ltd., a general liability insurer based in Pakistan, as a defendant in the High Court litigation, according to an order dated Aug. 13. High Court Judge Finola O'Farrell did not explain the reasoning behind her decision, and attorneys for the apartment owners were not immediately available for comment Thursday. Zurich transferred part of its...

