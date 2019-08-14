Global VC Fintech Deals Dip In Q2 With $8.3B Tag: Report

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Venture capital-backed fintech companies globally saw $8.3 billion in funding in the second quarter of 2019 bolstered by the most funding rounds over $100 million in one quarter, CB Insights said in a report published Tuesday. Reiterating a trend highlighted by other recent reports, CB Insights' Global Fintech Report for the second quarter of 2019 noted a dip in the total number of VC-backed fintech deals thus far in 2019. The report found a total of 838 VC-backed fintech deals worldwide worth around $15.1 billion in the first half of the year. That number is compared with 1,895 worldwide deals throughout...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS