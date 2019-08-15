PTAB To Review Tissue Graft Patent After LifeNet $35M Win

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review a patent on soft tissue graft technology that previously netted LifeNet Health nearly $35 million in an infringement case, finding that a surgical implant company had shown parts of the patent are likely invalid. PTAB said this week it would institute inter partes review and examine various claims in the patent. The board said it was convinced RTI Surgical Inc. had shown a reasonable likelihood of success in proving the claims are either anticipated or obvious. A final decision on the validity of the challenged claims is expected within a year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS