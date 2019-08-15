Fed. Circ. Agrees Pool Pump Patent Application Is Obvious

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office was right to reject claims from a pool pump patent application as obvious, the Federal Circuit has ruled. Several parts of the pump proposed by Humberto Valenzuela Meza, Jeffrey Brian Schopperle and Jesus Estrada would have been obvious based on the combination of two earlier patent applications, the three-judge panel ruled Wednesday. The ruling is in line with both the USPTO examiner and Patent Trial and Appeal Board, which rejected several of the application’s claims. The application is an improved way to remove water from pool covers and sumps, even at freezing or near-freezing temperatures,...

