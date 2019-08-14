Fla. AG Asked To Resolve Jacksonville School Tax Ballot Spat

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Florida’s attorney general has been asked to decide whether Jacksonville’s City Council has the authority to decide if and when it will place a sales tax referendum on the ballot that was approved and requested by the county school board. In a unanimous decision Tuesday evening, the City Council agreed to seek an emergency opinion from the state’s top lawyer to help resolve a local legal feud between the Duval County School Board and the council over how and when to have the public vote on a half-cent sales surtax to fund school repairs. The move to involve the attorney general...

