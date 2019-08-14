FDA Sends 1st Warning Letter Under Food Import Rule

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it had sent the first warning letter under the Food Safety Modernization Act’s rule on foreign suppliers to a Florida-based company that imported tahini linked to a salmonella outbreak. The FDA said in a July 30 letter that Brodt Zenatti Holdings LLC significantly violated the Foreign Supplier Verification Programs rule, which requires that importers verify that the imported food was made in a way that meets U.S. food safety standards. Under the FSVP rule, U.S.-based importers are required to conduct hazard analyses, evaluate the risks of the food and its foreign suppliers...

