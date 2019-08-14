Lewis Brisbois Adds 11 Attys From Dissolving LeClairRyan

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has added 11 attorneys from the shuttering LeClairRyan to its products liability practice in five offices in California and New Jersey, the firm announced on Wednesday. Five of the attorneys — Thomas C. Regan, Christopher U. Warren, Peter J. Van Zandt, Paul Efstratis and Brian C. Vanderhoof — will work as partners, focusing primarily on automotive warranty matters, including for the Ford Motor Co., according to Lewis Brisbois’ announcement. Regan and Warren will work in Newark, New Jersey, along with associates Karley E. Kamaris and Brian C. Deeney. Van Zandt and Efstratis will work in...

