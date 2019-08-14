BitMEX's 'Misleading' Ad Violated UK Code, Watchdog Says

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency platform BitMEX violated the United Kingdom’s advertising code when it took out a two-page ad in The Times that “exaggerated” the potential return on bitcoin investments and misled readers, the Advertising Standards Authority said Wednesday. BitMEX, owned by Seychelles-based HDR Global Trading Limited, fell afoul of the U.K.’s Non-broadcast Advertising, Sales Promotion and Direct Marketing code, also known as the CAP code, for an advertisement that the ASA said “exaggerated the return on investment [in bitcoin, and] failed to illustrate the risk of investment.” The advertisement seen in a Jan. 3 version of London-based newspaper The Times can no longer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS