Ex-Jones Day Attys Sue Firm Over Parental Leave Policy

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A married couple who previously worked as Jones Day associates has hit the legal giant with a lawsuit, accusing the firm of assigning gender roles through its parental leave policy as it faces an ongoing high-profile pregnancy and gender bias suit from a group of female attorneys. The two former associates who worked in Jones Day's issues and appeals group said in their Tuesday complaint that the BigLaw powerhouse's policy "imposes archaic gender roles" and "sex-based stereotypes" by offering women eight more weeks of parental leave than their male colleagues receive. Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff said the policy puts families...

