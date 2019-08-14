ABA Adopts Measures Urging Fair Pay For Women, Minorities

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association’s House of Delegates adopted a pair of resolutions this week seeking beefed-up legislative protections against pay discrimination and encouraging employers to implement policies and practices that close the compensation gap. The House of Delegates approved the resolutions Tuesday during the ABA’s annual meeting in San Francisco, according to a statement from the ABA. The 594 delegates from state, local and other bar associations and legal groups met for a two-day session at the tail end of the annual meeting, which began Aug. 8. Resolution 106, sponsored by the Commission on Women in the Profession, urges “all legal...

