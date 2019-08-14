Kansas US Atty's Office Held In Contempt For Resisting Probe

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge held the Kansas U.S. attorney's office in contempt for obstructing an investigation into prosecutors’ practice of listening to calls between inmates and their defense attorneys, saying the conduct was driven by “dysfunction and strife” and the ruling could impact scores of criminal cases. In a sweeping 188-page order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson said federal prosecutors in Kansas refused to cooperate with a special master’s three-year investigation and “easily” violated multiple court orders by stonewalling and failing to preserve evidence. Judge Robinson partially blamed the alleged systemic prosecutorial misconduct on Kansas prosecutors’ deep distrust of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS