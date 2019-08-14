Chancery Won't Reconsider Authentix Investors' Appraisal Bid

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Wednesday said he will not reconsider his decision that Authentix investors had waived their rights to an appraisal of their holdings prior to the trade security firm's sale to affiliates of a London-based private equity firm. In a brief memorandum opinion Wednesday, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III denied the shareholders' bid to reargue the matter, saying such action is not warranted as there were no errors of law or fact in his initial ruling. "Motions for reargument are, in my view, a tool that generally serves best left in the sheath; they are, I find, rarely...

