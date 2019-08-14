Latest 2nd Circ. Pick Is Trump Aide, Ex-Kirkland Partner

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday named one of his top legal aides — a onetime top lawyer at the U.S. Department of Education and Kirkland & Ellis partner — to a vacancy on the Second Circuit and also announced picks for trial court seats in Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Missouri and Florida. President Donald Trump, shown in Monaca, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, has nominated Steven J. Menashi to the Second Circuit bench. (AP) Trump selected Steven J. Menashi, a special assistant and senior associate counsel to the president, for the appellate seat. He previously served as acting general counsel at the Department...

