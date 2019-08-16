GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The city of Chicago says it can sue Marriott over a 2018 data breach, shareholders and content makers are expected to challenge the CBS and Viacom merger and a consumer told a judge that AT&T disclosed confidential data without his consent. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Chicago Says It Can File Suit Against Marriott Over Data Breach The city of Chicago's home rule authority allows it to sue Marriott International Inc. over a 2018 data breach that exposed the personal information of millions of hotel guests because it...

