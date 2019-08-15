SFO Wants Investors To Help In Bond Fraud Probe

Law360, London (August 15, 2019, 2:25 PM BST) -- British fraud investigators sought help on Thursday from investors in London Capital & Finance with its criminal probe into the mini-bond company, which has left thousands of consumers out of pocket after it collapsed this year. The crime-fighting agency is asking consumers to hold onto financial records detailing their investments with LC&F, which collapsed after selling £236 million ($286 million) of mini-bonds. (AP) The Serious Fraud Office has asked investors to hold onto emails, letters or financial records detailing their investments with LC&F, which collapsed in January, and to keep the information private as the agency carries out its investigation. In a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS