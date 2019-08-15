Pivotal, VMWare In Talks For $1.5B Simpson Thacher-Led Deal

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 10:51 AM EDT) -- San Francisco-based Pivotal Software said Thursday in a regulatory filing that it is in the midst of negotiating with VMWare to be bought for roughly $1.45 billion in a deal led by Simpson Thacher that would bring the two cloud-based software providers together. Pivotal Software Inc. said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it is in discussions with Dell Technologies Inc. subsidiary VMWare Inc. to be acquired for $15 per share. Pivotal is a provider of cloud-based tools allowing businesses to build and manage their mobile applications. Shares in Pivotal jumped 65.4% on Thursday, trading at...

