ECB Closes Reporting Website After Hackers Steal Data

Law360, London (August 15, 2019, 4:15 PM BST) -- The European Central Bank took down one of its websites on Thursday after hackers broke in and stole the contact information of hundreds of subscribers to a newsletter. Hackers have attacked the external server for a European Central Bank website that provides the banking industry with details on complying with some reporting requirements. (AP) Hackers injected malware onto the external server for an ECB website that provides the banking industry with precise details on how to comply with some statistical and regulatory reporting requirements, the central bank said. The intruders did not breach the ECB's internal systems or steal market-sensitive data,...

