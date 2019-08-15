Deals Rumor Mill: ChemChina, SIX Swiss Exchange, Revlon

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT) -- ChemChina is laying the groundwork to float Syngenta, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. According to the report, a listing for Switzerland-based agrochemical company Syngenta could come as soon as the middle of next year and could be the largest initial public offering for the chemical industry ever. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported that an offering would likely take place in Europe as opposed to other venues such as Hong Kong or New York. Zurich-based SIX Swiss Exchange is considering snapping up a bourse in the European Union, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Bloomberg’s report comes after the Swiss government in June blocked European Union...

