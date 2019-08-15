Burford Replaces CFO In Wake Of Short Seller Attack

Law360, London (August 15, 2019, 7:28 PM BST) -- Burford Capital, the litigation funder involved in a public war of words with U.S. short seller Muddy Waters, bowed to investor pressure and replaced its chief financial officer on Thursday after investors raised concerns about her marriage to the chief executive. Burford said Elizabeth O'Connell, who has been CFO since 2017 and is married to the company's CEO Christopher Bogart, will immediately move into the role of chief strategy officer. She will be replaced with immediate effect by Jim Kilman, a former vice chairman of Morgan Stanley Investment Banking, who Burford said would "buttress confidence" in its financial disclosures and help...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS