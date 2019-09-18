Influential Women In Tax: Thompson Coburn's Janette Lohman

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- For accomplishments such as being the first female director of the Missouri Department of Revenue and later successfully battling the agency over consolidated return law, Thompson Coburn's Janette Lohman has earned a spot as one of Law360 Tax Authority’s Influential Women in Tax Law. Janette Lohman Thompson Coburn Career Accomplishments • Helped negotiate the sale of McDonnell Douglas' French information systems subsidiary to a privately held company. • Appointed as the first female director of the Missouri Department of Revenue, a Cabinet-level position in the Missouri state government, by the late Gov. Mel Carnahan. • Successfully fought the Missouri Department of Revenue...

