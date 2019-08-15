Miller & Chevalier Picked To Monitor Wynn Resorts In Mass.

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 12:26 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission selected Miller & Chevalier Chtd. on Thursday as an independent monitor for the new Wynn Resorts casino in the state, asking the firm to ensure compliance with sanctions after the company failed to disclose sexual harassment allegations against its founder, Steve Wynn. The Washington, D.C.-based firm was chosen among 19 responders in a bidding process to pick the monitor, the Gaming Commission said in materials posted online ahead of its meeting Thursday. The leader of the Miller & Chevalier monitoring team, Alejandra Montenegro Almonte, presented the firm's monitoring plan to the commission ahead of a 5-0 vote...

