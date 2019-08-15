Kansas Bank, Chinese Lender Price IPOs Raising $187M

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Kansas bank CrossFirst Bankshares and Chinese online lending platform 9F Inc. made their public market debuts Thursday after pricing initial public offerings that raised a total of $187 million during a quiet week for IPOs. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc., a holding company for Kansas-headquartered CrossFirst Bank, saw its shares sell for $14.50 per share, below its estimated range of $15 to $17, according to a company announcement. The Stinson LLP-guided offering’s total size reached nearly $102 million, with about $78 million before expenses going to CrossFirst, according to a Thursday regulatory filing. Of the roughly 7 million shares on offer, CrossFirst was...

