LeClairRyan Enviro Head, Texas Team Move To New Firms

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT) -- Two groups of attorneys from dissolving law firm LeClairRyan have landed in other firms in Newark, New Jersey, and Houston, according to back-to-back announcements on Thursday. LeClairRyan announced on Aug. 7 that its members had voted to begin winding down after a tumultuous year of attorney defections. The firm said that it expected to see its remaining attorneys exit for other firms in coming weeks and that it was focused on maintaining continuity of client services during the transitions. The head of LeClairRyan’s environmental practice has joined K&L Gates LLP in Newark, along with three other attorneys specializing in environmental litigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS