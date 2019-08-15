With 'New Rule,' Fed. Circ. Upholds Weight Loss Pill Patent

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday invalidated parts of two patents covering Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s weight loss pill Contrave but sided with the company on a third patent, in a decision one judge said in a partial dissent adds a "new rule" for written description. The appeals court, in a precedential opinion, reversed U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews’ finding that Actavis Laboratories FL Inc., a unit of Teva, failed to prove claims in two of the patents were invalid. The court said the claims covered an obvious combination of medicines. At the same time, the court affirmed Judge Andrews’ decision to uphold part of a...

