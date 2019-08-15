Blake Cassels Steers Cannabis-Focused SPAC's $350M IPO

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A London-based special purpose acquisition company said Thursday it raised $350 million in a Blake Cassels & Graydon LLP-led initial public offering, proceeds it plans to use to pursue an acquisition in the cannabis industry. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. said in a statement that it sold 35 million Class A restricted voting units for $10 apiece, and has also given the underwriters on the offering the chance to buy an additional up to 5.25 million Class A restricted voting units for the same price. If the underwriters take full advantage of that option, BCAC could raise an additional $52.5 million....

