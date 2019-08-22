Shipper Denies Blame For Spoiled Shrimp In Insurance Suit

Law360, London (August 22, 2019, 5:37 PM BST) -- Shipping giant Maersk has told a London court that it should not be on the hook to a Taiwanese seafood importer and its insurer after kilos of shrimp were spoiled while on their way to a major fish market. Maersk Line AS told the High Court it did not breach its contract with Ming Sheng Seafood Co. and Spanish insurer Mutua de Seguros de Armadores de Buques de Pesca de España when frozen shrimp weighing more than 24,000 kilos allegedly perished on its way from the Caribbean to Taiwan in 2018 because the temperature of the onboard freezers was too high....

