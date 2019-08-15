Court Nixes Bitcoin Founder's Escape Bid Amid 'Tangled Web'

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court on Thursday rejected a bid by the co-founder of a bitcoin mining company to escape a $10.2 billion suit accusing him of stealing his late business partner's bitcoins, citing the 1808 poem "Marmion" in noting that his inconsistent statements cast doubt on his claims. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom called out Australian computer scientist Craig Wright’s varying statements regarding the ownership structure of W&K Info Defense Research LLC, pointing out that Wright had previously stated he owned 50% of the company before backtracking and saying he was unsure of who exactly was at the helm of the...

